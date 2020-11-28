Death of Sardar Sajjad Hussain Zahid widely condoled

PESHAWAR: People from various walks of life continued to offer condolences to the family over the death of Sardar Sajjad Hussain Zahid, secretary-general of the Imamia Jirga, the council of elders, for the tireless efforts he had made for maintaining sectarian harmony.

The nonagenarian citizen passed away on Wednesday and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard on Thursday at a well-attended funeral. His sons Sardar Muhammad Aqeel Zahid, Sardar Muhammad Shakeel Zahid and other family members received condolences from people from various sections of the society at their native area of Hussainabad in Mohallah Nobijori, inside Kohati Gate where rasm-e qul for the deceased would be offered today (Saturday).

Those who visited his native Hussainabad for offering fateha included Member National Assembly from Peshawar, Shaukat Ali Khan, senior Pakistan People’s Party leader and president of Idara Tableeghul Islam, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, PPP city district president Zulfiqar Afghani, founder of Jamia Shaheed Ariful Hussaini, Allama Abid Hussain Shakiri, Allama Syed Jameel Hassan Shirazi, Allama Maqsood Salafi of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees, Syed Zahir Shah Kazimi, Dr Muhammad Iftikhar of Interfaith Harmony, Major-General (retired) Askari Raza Malik, and others several others.

Shia Ulema Council Pakistan chief Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, Majlis-e- Wahdatul Muslimeen Pakistan general secretary Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Shia Ulema Council provincial president Allama Hameed Imami, Imamia Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Allama Khursheed Anwar Jawadi, Wahdatul Muslimeen KP secretary Allama Syed Waheed Kazimi, Shia Ulema Council KP general secretary Muzaffar Ali Akhunzada, Allama Irshad Hussain Khalili, Allama Zaffar Ali Naqvi paid rich tributes to Sardar Sajjad Hussain Zahid for his efforts for Muslim unity and sectarian harmony.