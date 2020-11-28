Kaavan to depart for Cambodia tomorrow

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Friday that Kaavan, the elephant of Marghazar zoo, Islamabad, would be shifted to Cambodia on November 29, in compliance with court orders pertaining to shifting of animals to sanctuaries.

It was also told that two bears would be shifted to Jordan on December 6.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case pertaining to shifting of animals to sanctuaries due to their poor look-after arrangements in zoo.

During the course of proceedings, Dr Amir Khalil and German expert Frank Gortz, who came from Austria to transfer Kaavan, appeared before the court and said Kaavan would be sent to Cambodia on November 29 and after that the two bears would be transferred to Jordan on December 6.

Justice Minallah appreciated the team of doctors and experts who came to take care of Kaavan, saying Pakistan could also take care of the animals but it had set a precedent to shift them in sanctuaries.

The bench remarked that the animals were not made to be kept in cages, adding the animals must be given natural environment.

Justice Minallah remarked that there was only Costa Rica which had banned zoos and set an example for the world. “Kaavan elephant has become international celebrity,” he said.

The justice appreciated the efforts of Dr Khalil and other people who participated in this cause. He said President Alvi himself visited the zoo to see Kaavan.

Dr Khalil told the court that they had prepared a special travelling box to shift Kavan as it was a big mission, adding: “The mission is complex due to the elephant’s big size and long journey”.

German expert Gortz said he came here for medical analysis of Kavan and to assure his safe journey.

Khalil also requested Justice Minallah to join the occasion of Kaavan’s journey. However, he excused himself from it, saying his job was just to give judgment and that had been done.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case till December 6.

Meanwhile, American popstar Cher met Prime Minister Imran Khan to thank him for “making it possible for me to take Kaavan To Cambodia.” She also said the ensuing documentary would be “heartwarming.”