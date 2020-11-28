Nearly a fifth of Peshawar’s coronavirus tests positive

by News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national coronavirus positivity ratio has soared to 7.2 per cent — above the World Health Organisation’s transmission risk threshold of 5 per cent — the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been told, with nearly a fifth of Peshawar’s tests turning up positive.

According to the NCOC data issued on Friday, the territory-wide breakdown of test positivity was the highest in Sindh at 13.25 per cent, followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s 10.79 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 9.25 per cent, Balochistan’s 6.41 per cent, Islamabad’s 5.84 per cent, Gilgit-Baltistan’s 4.81 per cent and Punjab’s 3.59 per cent.

Among individual cities, Peshawar had the highest positivity ratio at 19.65 per cent, Karachi 17.73 per cent, Hyderabad 16.32 per cent, Mirpur 14.97 per cent, Rawalpindi 11.49 per cent, Muzaffarabad 10.34 per cent, Quetta had 9.77 per cent, Gilgit had 9.26 per cent, Islamabad 5.84 per cent and Lahore 4.52 per cent.

A meeting, chaired by planning minister Asad Umar, discussed epidemic curve chart data, compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques, shrines and marriage halls and feedback of interaction with ulema where provincial chief secretaries participated through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar said the government’s main responsibility is public safety and health and called for the health ministry’s guidelines to be ensured.

The forum was also apprised of meetings held with ulema and marriage hall associations by federating units over compliance of with health guidelines and protocols as well as enforcement measures. The federating units praised compliance of SOPs in mosques and enforcement measures and public awareness about pandemic through ulema.

The development came as Pakistan’s active cases jumped to 45,533 after 3,113 more people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Friday. This is the third consecutive day that the country’s daily infections exceeded 3,000. In the same period, 54 people lost their lives to the disease.

Some 2,647 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 276 of whom are on ventilators. Health experts told the NCOC that around 2,112 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan “and the number of critical patients is rising fast”.