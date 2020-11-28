Indian occupation authorities detain Mehbooba Mufti yet again

Ag Agencies

HELD SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said occupied Kashmir is “an open air prison” after she was detained in her house once again by Indian occupation authorities.

Her detention comes less than a month after she was released from a 14-month-long detention without any charges in the wake of the Indian government’s revocation of disputed Kashmir’s special status. Thousands of Kashmiris — occupation-allied politicians among them — were rounded up in a massive crackdown after New Delhi ended Articles 370 and 35A.

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, Jammu and Kashmir administration has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s [Waheed ur Rehman Parra] family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers and their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said in a tweet.

Just a day ago, Waheed ur Rehman Parra, the PDP’s youth president was arrested by occupation authorities for alleged links to fighters, Indian media reported.

“Their cruelty knows no bounds. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges and I am not allowed to even console his family. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wanted to visit Waheed’s family,” Mufti added.

Mufti was unable to hold an afternoon news conference before which she requested media to go to her residence. “Press has been barred from entering my residence in Srinagar. This despite no

written orders explaining my arbitrary detention. Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion.”

She said: “We are one day away from DDC polling (District Development Council) and it is evident that the administration here is using fear and intimidation in tandem to muffle any form of opposition.”

The DDC polling is the first electoral exercise in the disputed territory since India’s annexation, according to local media.