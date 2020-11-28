Two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI matches end in draw

KARACHI: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) matches between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and between Balochistan and Southern Punjab ended without result here on Friday .

On the third and final day of their sixth round show here at the NBP Sports Complex, in response to Sindh’s first innings total of 239, KP were bowled out for 237 in 68.5 overs. Asif Afridi hit 46-ball 36, striking three sixes. Azizullah got 5-45, while Mohammad Asghar captured 3-103.

After gaining two runs lead, Sindh had reached 167-6 in their second innings when the game ended. Faraz Ali hammered 76 off 192 balls, striking ten fours. Saad Khan belted 44 off 84 deliveries, smacking seven fours. Mohammad Sarwar and Asif Afridi got two wickets each.

At TMC Ground here, in response to Balochistan’s first innings total of 158, Southern Punjab declared their innings at 223-5, gaining 65 runs lead. Waqar Hussain chipped in with a solid 80 off 105 balls. He hit eight fours. Leg-spinner Usama Mir got 3-92, while Mohammad Junaid secured 2-67. Balochistan then scored 93-5 in 39 overs. Off-spinner Salahuddin got 4-41.