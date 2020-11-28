Pak contingent in NZ undergoes Covid-19 test again

ISLAMABAD: All the members of Pakistan contingent including Shaheens, who are on the tour to New Zealand, underwent Covid-19 tests again on Friday as the results of first testing process suggested that six players were carrying the virus.

The affected six players remained confined to one floor of the hotel in Christchurch and were not allowed to leave their rooms at any cost. They were also tested again on Friday by a special unit of the Ministry of Health in front of their rooms.

However, the players whose tests returned negative were allowed to use open spaces for a walk or jogging for upto 90 minutes in front of their hotel after taking all the required precautionary measures.

“Only five or six players went out for a walk as most of the players stayed inside their rooms and preferred to watch Australia-India and West Indies-New Zealand matches. Unless you complete the quarantine period in New Zealand and are declared Covid-19 negative you cannot go out of your room without wearing a facemask. All those who used open space for a walk on Friday did so after following the laid down SOPs,” a PCB official in New Zealand said.

Assistant Coach Shahid Aslam, who stayed back in Auckland after having a sore throat, was again tested for Covid-19 Friday as his first test returned negative. Once the result of second test is received, he would be allowed to join his colleagues in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) top officials Friday held a detailed telephonic discussion with skipper Babar Azam and assured him of their all-out support.

Babar also proposed that a psychologist should have been deputed with the national team for the New Zealand tour and in response the PCB officials immediately accepted his proposal. The board is likely to hire a psychologist soon and would send him New Zealand to join the team.

The telephone discussion between the captain and PCB high-ups was held just a day after Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan sent a video message to all members of the contingent, warning them that any further breach of Covid-19 rules would result in cancellation of the tour.

“The Covid-19 rules are very strict in New Zealand. The NZC has already taken four breaches as serious and any further breach, they say, would result in the cancelation of the tour,” Wasim said in his video.

During the telephonic call, the PCB high-ups tried to boost cricketers’ morale, saying that good days are ahead as it would be easier for all the players to go out and enjoy dinners in restaurants once they complete their quarantine period successfully.