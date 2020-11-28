close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Akhtar Rasool battling coronavirus

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former hockey captain Olympian Akhtar Rasool tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

His brother Khalid Iqbal confirmed the news. “Akhtar has been undergoing treatment in hospital for the last 11 days,” he said.

Akhtar, 66, won three gold medals with the team at the Hockey World Cups 1971, 1978 and 1982.

He was also appointed as the Chief of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in 1997 for one year and as president in 2013.

Latest News

More From Sports