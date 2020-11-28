Akhtar Rasool battling coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former hockey captain Olympian Akhtar Rasool tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

His brother Khalid Iqbal confirmed the news. “Akhtar has been undergoing treatment in hospital for the last 11 days,” he said.

Akhtar, 66, won three gold medals with the team at the Hockey World Cups 1971, 1978 and 1982.

He was also appointed as the Chief of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in 1997 for one year and as president in 2013.