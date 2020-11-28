Suneyah emerges as overall leader in Faldo Series Pakistan

LAHORE: The fast-rising Suneyah Osama emerged as the overall leader in the 10th Faldo Series Pakistan golf tournament here at the PAF Sky View Golf and Country Club on Friday.

Suneyah overshadowed a host of favourites in the girls (under-21) category including sisters Rimsha Ijaz and Parkha Ijaz as she carded an impressive round of 73 on the opening day of the 54-hole contest which will serve as trials to select the Pakistan team for next year’s edition of Faldo Series Asia Finals to be held in Vietnam.

In the boys’ under-18 category, defending champion Damil Attaullah took a one shot lead after carding 74 in the opening round. In second place is Mekayl Majid (75) followed by Nadir Khan (79).

In the boys Under-16 category which is featuring 28 of the total number of the tournament’s 49 participants, defending champion Omar Khalid took a one shot lead with a score of 77. Omar made three birdies on holes 6, 8 and 12. In second place is Yashal Shah (78) followed by Abdul Moeez (79) and Danyal Khan (81).

The boys’ under-21 category which features just four players is led by Usama Nadeem (75).

There are just five girls in the under-21 category. Parkha (77) is in second place behind Suneyah.

The entry list is even slimmer in the girls’ under-16 category in which there are just three participants. Defending champion Hamna Amjad is leading in the category with a score of 82. She is followed by Abiha Hanim Syed (84).

The winners of all five categories will represent Pakistan at the Faldo Series Asia Finals 2021 to be played at Laguna Lang Co in Danang, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Golf Federation for proceeding with the R&A World Amateur Golf Ranking event, which is being staged for the first time at PAF Sky View Golf Club, an 18-hole venue that was opened in 2018.

“It’s great news that you’re able to go ahead with the Faldo Series Pakistan Championship this year. Given these challenging times, it’s greatly appreciated that you’re able to run a tournament and give this opportunity to junior golfers in Pakistan,” said Sir Nick.

Age group category winners from this week’s tournament will qualify for the 15th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final. Although Laguna Lang Co is confirmed as the venue, the date is still under review and pending the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ability of players and officials to travel freely.

“We’re keeping close tabs on the situation around Asia and will be consulting with our partners at Laguna L ng Cô in the coming days before making a final decision,” said Matthew Faldo, Director of the Faldo Series.

The 2020-21 Faldo Series Asia season is supported by The R&A and endorsed by the Asian Tour and the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation.

Recognised as the only global amateur series for boys and girls, the Faldo Series was established in 1996, expanding to Asia in 2006.

Today, 40 Faldo Series tournaments take place in 30-plus countries worldwide, touching more than 4,000 golfers each year. Past champions include Tseng Ya-ni and Rory McIlroy, both multiple Major winners, while recent LPGA Tour winners include Thidapa Suwannapura (2010 Faldo Series Asia Grand Final Girls’ champion) and Nasa Hataoka (2016 Faldo Series Asia Grand Final Girls’ champion), eighth in the Rolex Ranking as of late September.