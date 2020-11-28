Diamond Paints/FG Polo to face Barry’s in final

LAHORE: Diamond Paints/FG Polo set main final clash against Barry’s after winning their respective semi-final matches in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan’s heroics helped Barry’s overpower Pricemeter.pk by 9-6 1/2 in the first semi-final. Hamza contributed six goals while Ernesto Trotz contributed a hat-trick. From the losing side, which had a half-goal handicap advantage, Mannuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick, while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace and Raja Taimur Nadeem struck one.

Tom Brodie excelled in Diamond Paints/FG Polo’s comfortable 7-4 triumph over Remounts in the second semi-final. Tom Brodie contributed three goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed hit one goal. From the losing side, Jamie Le Hardy hammered a hat-trick, while Imran Shahid converted one goal.

Before the semifinals, D Polo outpaced Colony team by 7-3.5. From the winning team, Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas thrashed two and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one. From the losing side, which had a half-goal handicap advantage, James Fewster slammed in a hat-trick.

The subsidiary and the main finals will be played at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday (tomorrow).