Accused jumps off police station roof, injured

LAHORE:A man, who was in police custody, sustained severe injuries after jumping off the roof of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on Friday. Show-cause notices have been issued to the Muharrar, investigating officer and in-charge investigation of police station for showing negligence in duty. An explanation letter was also issued to Gulshan-e-Iqbal DSP Mustahasan Ali Shah. Zaheer Ahmed was brought to police station on suspicion of involvement in a burglary case. He was injured and admitted to hospital. Strict departmental action will be taken against all the officials guilty in the incident, said Iqbal Town SP.