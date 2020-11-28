IG seeks details of cases against cops

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab chaired a meeting with respect to investigation matters at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Friday.

The IG directed the authorities concerned to send the details of the cases registered under 155C against police officers in the last 10 years to CPO within a month. The additional IGs Establishment, Investigation and IAB were directed to prepare joint report on investigations and challans of the cases registered against police officers.

SHOs posted: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan posted new SHOs in 25 police stations. Inspector Farooq Azam has been posted as additional SHO of Sarwar Road police station, Sub-Inspector Imran Anwar as additional SHO of Lohari Gate, SI Zahid Mahmood as additional SHO of Lari Adda, SI Iftikhar Alam as additional SHO of Sundar, Adeel Anjum as additional SHO of Gulshan Ravi, SI Ali Sher as SHO of Johar Town, SI Waqas Hussain as additional SHO of Millat Park, SI Hussain Zubair as additional SHO of Yakki Gate, SI Muhammad Zubair as additional SHO of Garhi Shahu, SI Hafiz Sadaqat Ali as additional as SHO of Bhatti Gate, Inspector Shahid Rashid as additional as SHO of Green Town, SI Owais Taswar as additional SHO of Shadman, SI Usman Younis as additional SHO of Manawan, SI Muhammad Asif as additional SHO of Harbanspura, Inspector Abrar Hussain as SHO of Chung, SI Asif Jabbar as additional SHO of Mozang, Inspector Naeem Anwar as SHO of Batapur, SI Shehryar as additional SHO of Lytton Road and SI Khizr Hayat has been posted as additional SHO of Hunjarwal police station.

13 cops promoted: The process of promotion of officers and personnel with merit, seniority and good professional record in Punjab Police is in full swing. The departmental lists were prepared to confirm the ASIs in their ranks in Punjab Highway Patrol. As many as 461 ASIs were confirmed in March. While reviewing the appeals and punishments during its meeting, the departmental promotion committee (DPC) confirmed 13 more ASIs whereas eight ASIs were not confirmed due to departmental punishments. The meeting was chaired by PHP additional IG.

The PHP additional IG gave instructions to the promotion board that the appeals of those who have not been confirmed on the ASI posts should be presented in the next meeting for reconsideration. The ASIs confirmed in the recent DPC meeting include Muhammad Arshad, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Siddique, Saleem Akhtar, Tanveer Hussain, Muhammad Yousuf, Hamza Shakur, Faisal Imran, Muhammad Amjad, Ikramul Haq, Asad Iqbal, Intezar Hussain and Owais Rashid.

tenants: Lahore police registered 28,488 tenants under the Tenant Registration System (TRS) during the current month. Around 5,400 were registered by Cantt division police, 3,385 by City division, 1,792 by Civil Lines division, 2,425 by Iqbal Town division, 7,883 by Model Town division and 7,603 tenants were registered by Sadr division police. Lahore police also registered 3,105 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through the system. Lahore police traced as many as 185 offenders with old police record through TRS.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said the ‘Hotel Eye,’ another software of Lahore police has also proved very helpful in arresting criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.