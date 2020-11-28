Various businesses sealed for corona SOPs violations

LAHORE:The district administration continued implementation of corona SOPs in the provincial capital till late at night on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha visited Gulberg, Gaddafi Stadium and inspected the implementation of the corona SOPs and sealed Farah Talib Boutique, Outfitters, Cardholders, House of Flowers, Coffee Bar Cafe, Butt Frying Pan, Bandu Khan and Makka Restaurant.

Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Mehdi Malov inspected 49 marriage halls in the Shalimar Tehsil area. A violation was found in Shab Deg Marque on Egerton Road. It was sealed and an FIR was registered.

Similarly, four shops on Shalimar Link Road were sealed for being open in violation of the time restrictions under the corona SOPs. The shops include Awan Garments, Kids Land Garments and Zanwa Garments.

The DC said that the district administration was fully mobilised to implement the corona SOPs without any discrimination. He said that the district administration was also conducting anti-smog operations. He said the district administration was working on the brick kilns, fuel outlets and industrial units which were causing smog in Lahore. He said that 179 inspections were carried out and 44 violations were found and five businesses were sealed while three FIRs were registered.

smart phone manufacturing: Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal Friday chaired a ceremony held to sign an agreement for setting up smart phone manufacturing plant in M-3 Industrial Estate Faisalabad through bilateral collaboration.

The vice-president of a phone brand, Duam Tai Ping and Director Manufacturing Zhang Bin signed the agreement in Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) office with initial investment of 10 million dollars. FIEDMC CEO Aamer Saleemi was also present.

Provincial Minster Mian Aslam Iqbal welcomed the agreement. He said that local investors were turning towards Punjab due to the beneficial policies of the provincial government. Complete protection is provided to the investors and facilities are provided on a priority basis, he said. Increase in employment opportunities through promotion of trade and investment opportunities is the policy of government, he added. Conducive environment is provided for investment in Punjab and the company will invest more, said the Chinese representative of the brand.

Teachers training: Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD) concluded a three-day short course for 23 teachers from the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here Friday. The course, supported by Save the Children, aimed to build the teachers’ capacity in understanding child development and protection issues, positive disciplining techniques, 21st century core skills and providing psychological first aid skills necessary for dealing with difficult behaviour in the care institutions.