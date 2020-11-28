Mexico to end presidential immunity

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s Senate on Friday approved a constitutional reform eliminating presidential immunity from prosecution for crimes including corruption while in office.

The proposal, which had already been passed by lawmakers in the lower house of Congress, still requires approval by a majority of state legislatures. Under Mexico’s existing constitution, serving presidents can only be tried for treason and certain other serious crimes.

Members of the Senate, the upper house of Congress, approved the reform by 89 votes to 23. The proposal was spearheaded by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-wing populist who says presidential immunity has fueled corruption.