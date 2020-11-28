Denmark mulls exhuming mink carcasses

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s government said on Friday that it was considering digging up and cremating the hastily buried carcasses of millions of culled minks in the latest twist to a virus-linked farming scandal that has shaken the government.

After a mutated version of the novel coronavirus was found in the animals, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced a cull in early November of the estimated 15 to 17 million minks in the Scandinavian nation, the world’s biggest exporter of their fur.

Once a mass gassing programme had already begun, a court challenge to the order found that the executive’s decision had no legal basis, leading to the resignation of the agriculture minister.

Now problems have emerged with the disposal of the dead animals amid fears that phosphorus and nitrogen could be released in large quantities into the soil surrounding mass graves due to the decomposition process. Denmark’s new minister for agriculture, Rasmus Prehn, on Friday expressed his backing of the idea of exhuming the culled minks and burning them.