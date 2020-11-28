Australia to discharge 13 soldiers after Afghan war crimes probe

SYDNEY: Australia’s army on Friday moved to discharge 13 soldiers following a damning report into conduct in Afghanistan that prosecutors believe may have constituted war crimes.

Army chief Rick Burr said the personnel had been served "administrative action notices," which would terminate their service in two weeks unless they successfully appealed. A years-long investigation last week reported that Australia’s elite special forces "unlawfully killed" 39 civilians and prisoners in Afghanistan, including by summary execution as part of initiation rituals.

It recommended 19 individuals be referred to Australian Federal Police, compensation be paid to the families of victims, and that the military carry out a slew of reforms. Burr said due process must now be respected as the military looks to bring those responsible for wrongdoing to justice.