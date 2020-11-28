HK prison wrong to cut ‘Long Hair’ locks: court

HONG KONG: Hong Kong prison staff were wrong to cut off the locks of veteran dissident "Long Hair", the city’s top court said Friday, in the second significant ruling against authorities this month.

The decision comes as pro-establishment voices call for an overhaul of the judiciary -- something opponents fear could muzzle the Hong Kong legal system’s vaunted independence as Beijing cracks down on critics. The ruling by the Court of Final Appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle by Leung Kwok-hung, 64, who served a brief jail sentence in 2014 linked to his protesting.

Better known by the sobriquet "Long Hair", he is one of the city’s veteran dissidents, beginning his career campaigning against British colonial rule and later becoming a fierce critic of Beijing.