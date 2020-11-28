Indian police clash with farmers for second day

NEW DELHI: Indian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Friday in a second day of clashes with farmers marching on New Delhi angry at agricultural reforms they fear will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Authorities eventually allowed the farmers, some of whom threw stones and broke barricades, to enter the capital under police escort to stage a demonstration this weekend. Police had deployed hundreds of officers at different entry points to the capital, parking trucks full of sand and laying barbed wire to block the farmers’ path.

Issues such as erratic weather patterns blamed on climate change and mounting debt have been blamed for the suicides of thousands of farmers in recent years. Laws passed earlier this year mean farmers are now free to sell their produce to anyone at any price, instead of to state-controlled markets at assured rates.