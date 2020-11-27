Ishrat assumes charge as special secy ED

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officer Ishrat Ali has assumed the charge as special secretary, Establishment Division. He has replaced Dr Masood Akhtar Chaudhry who has attained superannuation.

Ishrat Ali has served on significant assignments before assuming the new responsibility with the federal government including director general, Passports and Immigration, where he introduced several reforms to make the passport provision system trouble-free. He also served as commissioner, Faisalabad. Twenty PAS officers will retire next year including eleven officers of grade-22. Eight officers of grade-21 and one of grade 20 belonging to the PAS will retire on completion of their tenure of service in the year. Federal Secretaries Shoaib Ahmad Siddiquee, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Irfan Ali, Shaista Sohail, Rizwan Ahmad, Akbar Hussain Durrani, Sajid Hussain Yusfani, Dr Jamil Nasir, Capt Nasim Nawaz and Daud Ahmad are among the grade-22 officers who will retire on different dates. Additional Secretaries Malik Qaisar Majeed, Fazeel Asghar, Ilmuddin Bhallu, Capt Abid Hussain, Tashfeen Khan, Haroon Ahmad Khan, Shair Afgan Khan and Dr Riaz Ahmad are the grade-21 officers who will retire in the year while Laeeq Ahmad Memon is the lone PAS officer of grade-20 who will be stepping out of the service on completion of his tenure in the upcoming year. The notification pertaining to the retirement of the officers is being issued duly, sources said. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiquee and Shaista Sohail had earlier served as secretary to the president in different periods. The sources pointed out that some of the retiring officers would be retained for provision of service in the government organisations where bureaucrats could be engaged on a contractual basis.