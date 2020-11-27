UN chief to study Pakistan’s dossier on Indian state terrorism

NEW YORK: The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will study the dossier that Pakistan gave him containing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

Briefing media persons in New York, Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary General Farhan Aziz Haq said “we have received the document and we will study that”.

Earlier, the dossier prepared by the Pakistan government after full investigation of India’s illegal and aggressive activities was handed over the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by Pakistan’s Permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram.