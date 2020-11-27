close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
S
Sabah
November 27, 2020

UN chief to study Pakistan’s dossier on Indian state terrorism

National

S
Sabah
November 27, 2020

NEW YORK: The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will study the dossier that Pakistan gave him containing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

Briefing media persons in New York, Deputy Spokesman of the UN Secretary General Farhan Aziz Haq said “we have received the document and we will study that”.

Earlier, the dossier prepared by the Pakistan government after full investigation of India’s illegal and aggressive activities was handed over the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by Pakistan’s Permanent representative to the United Nations Munir Akram.

Latest News

More From Pakistan