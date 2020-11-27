Govt to pay dues of 53 IPPs in shape of promissory notes

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan will issue promissory notes to every IPP (Independent Power Producer) under a payment mechanism in two or three installments. The government of Pakistan has to pay the dues of 53 IPPs, which stand at about Rs 450 billion prior to turning MoUs into amended power purchase agreements (PPAs).

“So far, 47 IPPs have signed MoUs and six leftover IPPs will sign MoUs within a short span of time as talks with them have begun. The monetary impact of MoUs with IPPs has been estimated at Rs836 billion in the remaining period of their PPA that stands at 10-12 years. Talks are under way with 47 IPPs for finalising Master Agreements for altered PPAs and they have also been shared with the templates to this effect,” a senior official who is part of ongoing talks with IPPs confided to The News.

The government wants to pay dues of IPPs either in two or three years but in the shape of promissory notes and hopefully 53 IPPs which were installed under 1994, 2002 and 2006 power policies will accept the government payment mechanism, the official said, adding that the government will seek some relief from IPPs under the head of late payment surcharge (LPS) and ask them to neutralize the remaining amount under the LPS head against the payment which IPPs have to pay to PSO, OGDCL and other government entities under the same head.

“We hope that out of Rs 450 billion dues of IPPs, Rs150 billion will be neutralized. So the net amount that the government has to pay will stand somewhere at Rs 300 billion. Against the amount of Rs 300 billion, the Pakistan State Bank will issue to IPPs the promissory notes,” the official said.