Fri Nov 27, 2020
November 27, 2020

Demands of Karachi traders accepted

KARACHI: The government of Sindh announced on Thursday evening it has accepted the demands put forth by various traders and merchants of Pakistan’s financial capital but stressed that "everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask". "This is to inform that markets in #Sindh will remain open till 8pm," the provincial government's spokesperson, Senator Murtaza Wahab, said on Twitter.

