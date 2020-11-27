Demands of Karachi traders accepted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The government of Sindh announced on Thursday evening it has accepted the demands put forth by various traders and merchants of Pakistan’s financial capital but stressed that "everyone including the shopkeeper and visitor shall wear a mask". "This is to inform that markets in #Sindh will remain open till 8pm," the provincial government's spokesperson, Senator Murtaza Wahab, said on Twitter.