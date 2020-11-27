NHA holds e-kutcheri

Islamabad : In line with directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding open Kutcheri by organisations under the Federal Government, National Highway Authority (NHA) Member Coordination Asim Amin held e-Kutcheri at head office of the Authority, through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people all over the country, says a press release.

In his opening remarks Asim Amin (member coordination) said, as per directive of the Prime Minister office, complaints regarding overcharging and provision of sub-standard items at motorway service/rest areas are being attended promptly. To this effect, NHA has formed special teams which raided on the spot and took action against the responsible. He appealed to the travelers to obtain receipt of shopping and compare the rates shown on receipt with the rates declared by the local administration also displayed there.

In case of overcharging complaints may be lodged at the phone numbers provided there. He assured that necessary immediate action will be taken against the defaulters. Speaking about Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway he said, the project will be re-tendered and hopefully construction work will be started next year. NHA has also planned a direly needed flyover on Islamabad-Murree Road at cost of about Rs6.5 billion and this project will be tendered by July 2021.