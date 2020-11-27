Trimmed trees

This is to highlight a very important but ignored issue – the fully grown and heavily laden trees lining the middle of the Khayaban-e-Saba Avenue and Khayaban-e-Roomi intersections of Phase 8 DHA Karachi. As both these roads are big roads and fast traffic passes through these roads, a vehicle which crosses Khayaban-e-Saba Avenue towards the sea is not able to see the traffic coming from Saba Avenue – due to the thick wall created by the trees. This usually ends in dangerous accidents. My request is if the authorities could trim the foliage from the bottom of the for a few feet, then drivers will be able to see incoming traffic easily. By doing this, we can save ourselves from accidents and the loss of precious lives.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi