No recognition of Israel till just settlement of Palestine dispute: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reiterated that there could be no recognition of Israel until a just settlement of the Palestine dispute, rubbishing the speculations on the issue.

“Let me reiterate that there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the issue. The recognition of Israel is not under consideration,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in the weekly press briefing.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, was found, Pakistan could not recognise Israel.

He said for just and lasting peace, it was imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state.

Chaudhri told the media that foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was on visit to Niger to attend the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC in Niamey on Friday and Saturday (today and tomorrow).

The CFM would discuss a wide range of issues confronting the Muslim world, with particular focus on combating Islamophobia and defamation of the religions, Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and the situation of Muslim communities and minorities in non-OIC states.

Regarding the prevailing human rights situation in IIOJK and the inhuman military siege for the last 479 days, he said the occupation forces had martyred 14 Kashmiris in staged encounters under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

During the last one year, the Indian occupation forces had extra-judicially killed more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in fake encounters in complete violation of the fundamental precepts of international humanitarian law.

Quoting a recent DW report, he said India shut down internet more than any other country. Referring to the foreign minister’s letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the Secretary General, he said Pakistan demanded the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute urging the world community to raise its voice against genocidal violence in IIOJK.

He said Dr Gregory Stanton, the founder-president of ‘Genocide Watch’, had also recently stated that “preparation for a genocide is definitely underway in India”.

Strongly condemning the heartrending tragedy of a Muslim girl burnt alive in Bihar, India, the spokesperson said such incidents underscored the intensifying marginalisation of minorities in the neighbouring country, especially the Muslims.

Highlighting a dossier presented by Pakistan with irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism in the country, the spokesperson said it highlighted India’s money laundering and terrorist financing aimed at instigating direct and indirect anti-state activities inside Pakistan through sub-nationalist entities, including its attempts to undermine, delay, and disrupt the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Following the presentation of the dossier, he said, India had stepped up its anti-Pakistan propaganda, in addition to attempting to implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Nagrota in IIOJK.

Responding to the “gratuitous” remarks made by the Indian external affairs minister on social media, he said: “Masquerading as a victim of terrorism is part of India’s desperate attempts to malign Pakistan and to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in IIOJK and its state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. “The Indian side would be well advised to drop its act of victimhood, eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” he remarked.