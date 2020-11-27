Six Pakistan cricketers come down with corona in NZ

CHRISTCHURCH: Six Pakistan cricket players have tested positive for Covid-19 while on tour in New Zealand. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said two of the six positives had been deemed “historical”, with the remaining four said to be new.

The Pakistan squad are currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, where they arrived on Tuesday for a tour scheduled to include two Tests and three T20 matches.

The six players in question had been moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility, while Pakistan’s exemption to train during managed isolation has been put on hold pending investigations.

“While this is disappointing for the Pakistan squad, the testing outcomes and the actions taken show the Government system is working,” NZC said in a statement.

Prior to leaving Lahore, all members of the Pakistan touring squad returned negative results on the four occasions they were tested, the governing body said. NZC said it had also learned some members of the Pakistan squad had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation, and would be reminded of their responsibilities.