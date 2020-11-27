Britain offers to help mitigate Covid-19 impact in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner on Thursday offered to provide all possible help from the UK government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

He extended this offer during a call on meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, here.

During the meeting, the adviser exchanged views with the high commissioner on matters of common interest, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Shaikh briefed Turner on the measures taken by the government to lessen the adverse economic impact and protect vulnerable segments of society during the coronavirus pandemic.

He shared the economic outlook for Pakistan with the British envoy and highlighted that Pakistan had registered an upward trend in foreign remittances, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), tax collection and had a current account surplus during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21. The adviser also explained that owing to the strategy of smart lockdown, the economy had started to recover pace.