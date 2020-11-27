Top court issues contempt notice to Sindh CM over KCR case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over his failure to implement the court’s orders pertaining to the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

The court also issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary Railways and directed both the Chief Minister and the secretary to submit their replies in two weeks. A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the suo motu case pertaining to the losses incurred by the Pakistan Railways.

During the course of the proceedings, the Chief Justice said the work on the KCR project was supposed to be completed within two months. He added that the work on an overhead bridge was still remaining. Justice Gulzar then asked why the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) could not start its work. The director general of FWO responded that the Sindh government had yet to award a contract for the construction of the underpass. He added that the FWO had sent the design to the provincial government which had not yet been approved. The bench issued a contempt notice to the provincial chief minister and a show-cause notice to Secretary Railways, giving them two weeks to submit replies and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.