PTI comes out on top in race for GB speaker, deputy speaker seats

GILGIT: Two lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the positions of speaker and deputy speaker in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Thursday, according to Geo News.

PTI’s candidates Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi and Nazir Ahmed were elected to the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively. Zaidi secured 18 votes, while the joint opposition’s candidate for the speaker Ghulam Mohammad secured eight votes.

Likewise, deputy speaker Nazir Ahmed grabbed 22 votes, while opposition candidate Rehmat Khaliq was able to get nine votes in the race for the deputy speaker’s seat.

The outgoing speaker, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Fida Muhammad Nashad administered the oath to the newly-elected speaker.

Later, the newly-appointed Speaker chaired a meeting of the lawmakers and thanked them for choosing him for the position. “It is our duty to meet the expectations of the nation,” he added.

PTI secured 22 out of the 33 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats — 24 of which are contested through direct elections. The remaining nine are reserved seats — six for women and three for technocrats and professionals.