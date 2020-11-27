Nahida stars in PCB Dynamites victory

RAWALPINDI: Opener Nahida Khan and all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz scored unbeaten half-centuries to ensure a comfortable eight-wicket win for PCB Dynamites in the fourth match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s Championship against PCB Blasters here at the Pindi Stadium Thursday.

To chase 161-run target, Nahida added 95 runs for the unbroken third-wicket partnership with Kainat as PCB Dynamites reached the target with seven balls to spare.

Nahida’s 79 runs off 53 balls included seven fours and two sixes. Kainat blazed away to 52 off 34 balls. Ayesha Zafar scored 27 against 26 deliveries. Anam Amin took 1-27 in her four overs for the losers.

Batting first, PCB Blasters posted a formidable 160-run total for the loss of one wicket. Sidra Amin led the way for her side with a stroke-filled 73 off 58 balls. Sidra added 115 runs for the first-wicket with her opening partner Javeria Khan, who remained not out on 49 off 46 balls.