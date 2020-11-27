Saifullah, Aamir urge govt to invest in sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood Thursday urged the government to realise the gravity of the situation and invest in sports in a big way to improve the nation’s image abroad as well as health of the youth in the country.

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination headed by Agha Hassan Baloch was briefed on the development of squash and tennis in the country and problems being faced by these federations in uplifting overall standard of the games.

“Unlike Pakistan, sports remain top priority in most of the countries around the globe, however, here we are struggling to get government’s meagre support as that too has been stopped altogether,” Aamir Masood said.

He also stressed the need to develop sports infrastructure across the country. “Squash courts are not available even in major cities. If there is any, the provincial government is not maintaining those properly. Heavy investment by the provincial governments in sports is need of the hour.”

The official added that game of squash is alive in Pakistan just because of the PAF.

“Unfortunately we are not getting any real support from the government, however the PAF has invested heavily in squash in the recent past. Absolutely there is no government’s investment at the grassroots level,” he said.

PTF president Salim Saifullah also expressed the same concerns, saying that sports never remained a top priority. “If we want to improve health of our youth, we will have to invest in sports. Every leading country is making efforts to improve overall standard of sports while in Pakistan, the government is paying no heed to this important field,” he said.

Saifullah also expressed his concern over absence of Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza. “Had she been here, she would have taken notes on our concerns. Some leading federations are not being backed by the government. Our prime minister is a sport legend so we thought that the good days are ahead but we are still waiting for heavy investment by the government in sports.”

Dr Mehran Razzaq Bhutto’s questions about Pakistan Cricket Board’s working were deferred in absence of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.