Online tax appeal filing from Jan 1

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to allow taxpayers for filing appeals against orders passed by the tax offices through an online web portal from January 1, 2021.

In this regard, the FBR proposed amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002.

Under the proposed amendments, a taxpayer, who is not satisfied with the orders passed by the Commissioner Inland Revenue, will be able to file an appeal on IRIS web portal from January 1, 2021.

The taxpayer will require to attach relevant documents, while making an appeal on the web portal. The FBR said that where a fact, which cannot be borne out by or is contrary to the record, is alleged, it would be stated clearly and concisely by a duly sworn affidavit and would have to be filed electronically with an appeal and would be produced in original before the Commissioner (Appeals).

A stay application filed electronically would be disposed of by the Commissioner (Appeals) within seven working days.

The FBR proposed to make it mandatory for the Commissioner Appeals to submit stay application reports to the FBR on IRIS web portal on a fortnightly basis.