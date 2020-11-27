close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2020

Gold prices up Rs200/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
November 27, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs200/tola to Rs110,500/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs172 to Rs94,736, it added. In the international market, bullion rates increased $6 to $1,815/ounce.

Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained the same at Rs1,180/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood unchanged at Rs1,011.65.

