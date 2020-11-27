Edotco appoints new country head

KARACHI: edotco Group Sdn Bhd (edotco), the leading regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, on Thursday strengthened its commitment to Pakistan with the appointment of Abdul Aziz as the new Country Managing Director of edotco Pakistan, a statement said. Arif Hussain will be leaving the organisation to pursue other opportunities, it added.

With a steadfast promise to create a digitally inclusive Pakistan, this new leadership will see edotco playing a significant role in meeting the nation’s digital ambitions through enhancing the country’s telecommunications infrastructure and accelerating the deployment of next generation solutions.

edotco’s end-to-end offerings in Pakistan includes the building and deployment of telecommunication towers; leasing of towers and poles to network operators; deployment of street furniture; provision of power; and field operations for telecom operators, among others.