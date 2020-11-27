Forex reserves rise to $20.552bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased 2.32 percent, or $467 million, during the week ended November 20 on the back of official inflows, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $20.552 billion, compared with $20.085 billion in the previous week.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s forex reserves increased $484 million to $13.415 billion due to the official inflows, the SBP said in a statement. The SBP’s reserves amounted to $12.931 billion a week ago. The forex reserves of commercial banks fell to $7.136 billion from $7.154 billion.