Fri Nov 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2020

Court seeks AGP help on plea to preserve ship

Lahore

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought assistance of Advocate General Punjab (AGP) on a petition seeking a direction to the government functionaries for the preservation of ‘Indus Queen’, a ship then head of the erstwhile Bahawalpur State Nawab Sadiq Khan Abbasi got built during the 18th century. The lawyer pointed out that the Nawab of the Bahawalpur got the magnificent ship built in 1867, which was utilised by his family in Sutlej River and used to sail between the state and the then British-administered Multan.

He asked the court to direct the respondents to bring the Indus Queen back to Bahawalpur and after its full restoration and preservation being an antiquity and cultural heritage be converted into a tourist attraction.

