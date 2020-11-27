Tanzim Islami warns against anti-Muslims legislation in France

LAHORE:Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shuja-ud-Din Sheikh has warned that the impending legislation targeting Muslims in France is, in fact, an archetype of the most abhorrent form of Islamophobia.

After committing willful blasphemy and backing the blasphemers, instead of showing remorse and making amends, France launched a mischievous and cruel attempt to give legislative cover to its anti-Islam behaviour, he said in a statement here on Thursday. The French President has proclaimed to table a bill in his cabinet on December 9, 2020, which is apparently disguised to be based on ‘promoting secularism’, however, in reality it comprises venom and enmity against Islam, through and through, he said.

The inclusion of clauses in the planned bill such as issuing ID numbers to all Muslim children (of school-going age) and the formation of a modernist ‘National Council of Imams’ clearly indicate that the French government, in fact, wants to impose atheism by using the full force of the state and its law. Rendering the observance of religious acts and codes, and the religious distinction between ‘Halal’ and ‘Haram’ as criminal offences at the state level (and in all domains of public service), punishable with hefty fines and prison sentences, bluntly indicates that the French government, for all intents and purposes, wants to target Muslims exclusively. He remarked that the French government has been rattled by the strong reaction from the Islamic world in response to the perpetration of blasphemy, and is now adamant to do such legislation that is not only immoral but also inhumane. He warned if Islamic World did not unite sincerely and fail to practically enforce the Deen of Islam then Muslims would not be able to block such anti-Islam actions of Europe.

Condolences: The mother of Additional Director Emergency Dr Laila Shafiq and husband of Deputy Nursing Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Ruqayya Bano passed away. Expressing his condolences, Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar prayed may Allah Almighty grant both departed souls eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the both bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with courage and fortitude.