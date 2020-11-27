19 corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 19 corona patients died and 720 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday. The toll of fatalities reached 2,923 in the province, while confirmed cases of the virus reached 116,506 in the province.

Red Crescent: Government College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi met with Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Punjab Chairman Justice (R) Sheikh Ahmed Farooq at PRC Punjab Headquarters here. Head of Geography Department Dr Shakeel and Adviser Ms Sidra also accompanied the VC.

The PRC Punjab chairman said that Red Crescent and GCU have a historical attachment with each other. PRC Punjab is determined to establish a youth club, register volunteers and conduct blood camps and capacity building trainings for the students of GCU Lahore.

The GCU VC said that PRC Punjab has been conducting various trainings for the students of GCU. GCU Lahore wants to add the first aid training curriculum credit hours to the degrees. A spokesperson for PRC Punjab said that a memorandum of understanding between PRC Punjab and GCU Lahore will be signed soon.