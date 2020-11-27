Sharif family doing politics on Begum Shamim’s death: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass (Firdous Market underpass) is a gift for Lahorites as it will facilitate the commuters of the provincial metropolis.

These views were expressed by Special Assistant to CM while talking to the media on the inauguration ceremony of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass at Firdous Market Lahore. She said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working round the clock for the progress and development of the province. Responding to a question, she said even the death of late Begum Shamim Akhtar cannot refrain the Sharif Family and their spokespersons from doing political point-scoring.

The government is in continuous contact with the Sharif Family and right after the announcement of funeral Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will be released. While criticising Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Firdous Ashiq Awan regretted that on one hand the Zardari family have declared corona test compulsory for all the guests invited on the engagement whereas on the other, they are asking people of Pakistan to take part in PDM procession without any corona test.