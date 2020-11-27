Americans celebrate Thanksgiving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Millions of Americans defied public health guidelines on Thursday to spend a subdued Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends as coronavirus deaths surged worldwide.
More than a million people were screened at US airports on Wednesday -- the fifth straight day with roughly that number of air travelers bent on enjoying one of the biggest US annual celebrations.