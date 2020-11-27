Israel frees Palestinian prisoner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NABLUS: Israel on Thursday released a Palestinian who waged a 103-day hunger strike to protest Israeli rules allowing his detention without charge, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club said.
Maher al-Akhras, arrested over alleged membership of a militia group, was transferred from a Tel Aviv hospital to Nablus’s Al-Najah University Hospital in the occupied West Bank, the prisoners’ rights group said in a statement. A decision on releasing him to return home will follow "a medical assessment of his condition", Al-Najah hospital medical director Abdul-Karim Al-Barqawi said.