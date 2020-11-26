Rented mouthpieces politicising a mother’s death

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday said the imprisonment of Shehbaz Sharif for three days even after the death of his mother had shown that the PTI government was the most vicious, tyrannical, fascist, inhumane and shameless regime ever to be in power. Talking to the media in Raiwind, she said Shehbaz was being held in jail in a case whose reference had been filed and the trial was already underway. “Most importantly, the case does not allege a single penny of corruption of public money, but objects to the assumed assets beyond means and gifts that he received from his family. The president of the largest political party of the country and Opposition Leader in the august parliament of this country is being mentally tortured for crimes he did not commit at a time when he is grieving the death of his mother,” she said.

She said for three days now, Shehbaz’s right to be released on parole had been intentionally blocked by creating legal complications and convolutions.

She said delaying the process and conditioning Shahbaz Sharif’s release on parole with the date and time of the arrival of his mother’s body was the absolute extreme of apathy, vulgar prejudice and vengefulness, showing how low this imposed regime of ‘selected’ Imran could stoop.

She also slammed the government’s rented mouthpieces for politicizing the death of a mother day in and day out.

“This petty and small selected prime minister and his mouthpieces have exposed their ilk from Kulsoom Nawaz’s health and death, Nawaz Sharif’s health, Shehbaz Sharif’s health, denying chair for Namaz, and serving food on the floor. But using someone’s mother’s death as a ploy to politically victimize him is the new low for the shameless, callous and heartless rented mouthpieces,” she said.

“From the stroke of dawn, they start issuing statements of no parole, parole 6 hours before dead body’s arrival, 12 hours before arrival not knowing that it only exposes who they are and where they come from”, she said.

Marriyum said Imran could not provide any relief to the people, nor could he do anything to resolve Pakistan’s crisis.

“He can only imprison PML-N Leaders, file false cases against them, try and fail at breaking their spirits and then shamelessly inaugurate their projects and put his name-plaque on it. And now, he has come all the way to Lahore to ensure that Shehbaz and Hamza Sharif weren’t released on parole.”

Marriyum said the PDM movement and its massive public meetings across the country were a referendum against the PTI government.

These massive turnouts, she said, were the doomsday for this selected imposed regime and its selected imposed prime minister, she said.

She strongly condemned fake cases of theft against former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son and said the fear in the hearts of PTI for the Multan Jalsa of PDM was evident.

She said the PDM public meeting will be held as per schedule because the people of Pakistan had decided to send the corrupt, incompetent, and incapable government of looters, plunderers and sugar, wheat steeling mafia home

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's mother will be offered at Sharif Medical City Raiwind after Zuhr prayers on Saturday, November 28.