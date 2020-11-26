PM is true admirer of Prophet (PBUH), says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a true admirer of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and has promoted faith on Khatme-e-Nabuwat (Finality of Prophet).

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said India had been involved in supporting and organising terrorist organisations in Afghanistan and accomplice in making terrorism in Arab countries and Pakistan.

“There are reports that India has been involved in patronising terrorist organisations involved in instances of terrorism and extremism in the region,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday. He said that Pakistan would keep supporting people of Kashmir and Palestine and no compromise would be made on the issue of Palestine and Kashmir. He said that with support of all Muslim countries, Pakistan making endeavours to ensure legislation against blasphemy through the platform of UNO.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan would not recognise Israel at any cost, adding that some conspiring elements are fanning baseless propaganda relating to recognise Israel to make anarchy and chaos in the country.

He said the government has prioritised Kashmir agenda and informing the world community on Indian atrocities at people of Kashmir. “Pakistan wants unity of Muslim Ummah,” he said, adding that foreign interference in affairs of Arab world is main reason of anarchy and challenges in Muslim countries.

He said Pakistan is among pioneers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and wanted to see OIC as an effective and strengthened organization.

He also added that elements, involved in killings of Qadiyanis in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib, have been arrested and action is being taken as per law. He said that Constitution of Pakistan will not allow any group, Organisation and any individual to impose their thinking on others.

He said that in Friday prayers, Ulema and religious scholars will educate the people about preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic, adding that seeking preventive measures against coronavirus is in accordance with the teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah.

Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Pakistan had always raised voice for the people of Kashmir and Palestine and Pakistan would not accept any solution for Palestine, if it would not be endorsed by Palestinians.

He said that government had been making endeavours to make a unanimous stance on the issue of blasphemous caricatures with support of Islamic countries.

He said that Pakistan had stable and strengthened relations with all the Islamic countries. “Pakistan condemns missile attacks of Houthi rebel tribes at different cities of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that issues relating forced marriages and assassination of Qadiyanis would be probed.

He said that propaganda against Pakistan, relating to minorities in Pakistan, should be ended and we assure minorities living in Pakistan that any discrimination will not be made towards them.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that with positive endeavours of religious scholars, cases relating misuse of blasphemy laws witnessed a reduction.