Combating COVID-19: FBR extends exemptions on import of 61 items from all taxes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended blanket exemptions on import of 61 items for combating COVID-19 pandemic from customs duty, additional customs duty and regulatory duty for another period with effect from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Earlier, the FBR had granted tax exemptions on 61 items from all taxes and duties till September 30, 2020. According to SRO issued here this week, the FBR granted another exemptions till June 30, 2021. “It will have cost of Rs1470 million to the national exchequer for another nine months period of the current fiscal year” top FBR official confirmed to The News here on Wednesday. The imported items included biosafety cabinets, ventilator, googles and other equipment to combat against COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the sixth meeting of Cabinet committee, formed to monitor stock position and national needs of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), was held Wednesday in the Ministry of Commerce. The meeting was chaired by adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment and attended by the federal ministers for Industries & Production and Science & Technology and representative of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

The committee reviewed the availability of stock of PPE items in the country in the wake of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and expressed satisfaction that sufficient stock of PPEs are available in country and no complaint of shortage has been received from any quarter.