Shibli slams Opp for staying away from MPs corona meeting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said by boycotting the parliamentary committee’s meeting on corona, the opposition had given a big message of not recognising the Parliament.

Talking to media persons here, the minister came hard on the opposition’s conduct in the given corona-infested situation and claimed that the opposition parties’ own members were angry with them. He insisted the opposition has to answer to the Pakistani people and the followers of their party and hence they should not politicise everything. He contended that they (opposition) had taken a wrong decision to stay away from the forum, as the corona situation was related to the future of Pakistan, having nothing to do with politics. “We except them to cooperate and desisting from point scoring and work with the government. But the opposition unfortunately wants such a situation to develop, which increases joblessness and hospitals are flooded with patients,” the minister maintained.

The minister noted that a government team would approach the opposition, as there should not be politics on each and every issue, while the corona pandemic was a national issue. He emphasized in the evolved situation, the opposition had a major role to play but they had broken the discipline.

However, Shibli said that whether or not the opposition cooperated, the government would continue to take every possible step for the betterment of people, to save them and ensure protection of their livelihood in the given situation.

The minister emphasized that the first wave of the corona had been successfully defeated, now the second wave had come to Pakistan and could be very dangerous if proper care was not ensured, while the opposition had once again proved its irresponsibility by deciding not to attend the meeting.

He said that the government was trying to curb the activities, which did not promote economic activities and to carry out the work of driving the economy by following special SOPs. Replying to a question, he said that if the public did not show responsibility, whatever the government would do, it would not be able to control the virus. The minister contended that the government, with or without opposition, would take all possible steps for the welfare of Pakistan, which would protect the citizens of Pakistan, their health and employment.

Earlier, Shibli said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a win-win project of China-Pakistan economic cooperation and would go a long way in changing the lot of people.

Expressing his views here at a seminar on CPEC, the minister said besides diversifying Chinese supply lines, CPEC would prove to be catalyst for socio-economic development of Pakistan, while he billed CPEC a game changer project not only for Pakistan, but also for the entire region, based on the idea of shared development.

The minister noted that CPEC was a manifestation of China's special relationship with Pakistan and under this project, Gwadar was going to become a hub of economic activities with the Middle East and North Africa.

He explained major initiatives of CPEC include construction of road networks, extending from Gwadar Port to Khunjrab Pass, up-gradation of ML-1, power projects of 10,000 megawatts and Gwadar-Nawabshah pipeline to transport gas from Iran. He continued that overall, 2.3 million jobs are expected to be created between 2015-2030, resulting in more than 2.5 percent annual rise in GDP.

The minister said CPEC had made a remarkable progress in the first phase and that the majority of the projects planned in the construction, infrastructure and energy sectors had been carried out successfully and many are in the execution stage.

He said the second stage will further focus on industrialisation, agriculture, modernisation and socio-economic development, while the projects in the existing and newly established areas will enhance the capacity of Pakistan ultimately improving the economic competitiveness of Pakistan.

The minister, however, emphasized that it was dispensable to counter the negative propaganda against the projects and to hurt bilateral ties. He added the benefits of CPEC will reach the gross roots level and benefit Pakistan's population.