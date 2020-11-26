Sindh Varsity employees rape colleague’s child

SUKKUR: The Jamshoro Police arrested four employees of the Sindh University, Jamshoro, suspected to have raped a boy studying in class VIII.

The incident came to light when the video of the sexual assault was released on the social media. The victim happened to be Ali Murtaza, s/o Muhammed Sallih Umrani, who works at the Sindh University, Jamshoro. According to the video recording, the incident happened in Microbiology Department of the university at night. Murtaza resisted the assault injuring one of the alleged molesters identified as Sahil Channo. But this did not deter the sexual predators who dumped the unconscious boy outside his home.

Murtaza’s mother filed an FIR of the incident against Sahil Channo, Faisal Nohani, university watchman Gul Mallah and Amin. Acting on the complaint, SSP Jamshoro Anwar Khaitran got the accused arrested. The four were produced before the court that granted police their five-day physical remand. SSP Khaitran has suspended Incharge Police post of the University Society, Ayaz Bhugio, for negligence.