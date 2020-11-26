Three killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as three people, including a woman, were killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region.Reports said a woman, identified as Mithan, d/o Wasul Shar, was killed in an exchange of fire in Gharhi Yaseen of district Shikarpur over the possession of a piece of land between two groups of Shar clan. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, a man, Rafiq Mugher, shot dead another man Riaz Marhato, while Rafiq, Kamran, Abdul Nabi and Sajjad Chandio critically injured at Jeal Shah Muhalla of Civil Lines Police in Jacobabad.

The Civil Lines Police later pursued Rafiq Mugheri, who entered an abandoned house and upon the arrival of the police, the accused allegedly shot himself. Reports said while he was being shifted to Larkana Hospital, he succumbed to his wounds. The police recovered a TT pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, the JIT team led by DIGP Irfan Baloch and SSP Nawabshah Tanveer Tunio, SSP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh reached Khairpur to investigate the murder of ASI Bilal Wasan, a nephew of the Adviser to the CM Sindh Nawab Manzoor Wasan. The JIT had examined the crime scene, burnt vehicle as well as held meeting with the doctors. They also met with the aggrieved family and the arrested accused Faraz Rajput and Syed Saqlin Shah. They also received reports from the IO of the case.