Sindh University announces austerity measures

SUKKUR: The Vice-Chancellor, University of Sindh, Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, unfolded his austerity plan in order to bring the university out of financial crisis. The vice-chancellor said the management had decided to discontinue the contract with medical insurance company and for provision of medical facilities decided to join private hospitals’ panel. He added that the service structure committee also decided to forward the promotion cases of employees of grade-16 and above to the selection board, saying it would save a huge amount being paid in respect of time scale.

Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said the university management had decided to grant increment to employees as it was unable to increase allowance. He said his meeting with Sindh chief minister was scheduled to settle the financial issues but the meeting was postponed due to his illness. Besides appealing to the Sindh government for grant of Rs1,000 million bailout package for the Sindh University, the vice-chancellor said that the university management had also requested the federal government to give Rs500 million bailout package. Dr Kalhoro said there was Rs710 million outstanding to be paid by the Sindh University to different banks, while the university had only Rs2 million in its account.