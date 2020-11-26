close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

Punjab IGP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

LAHORE: The IGP Punjab has directed the CTO Lahore to make full use of available manpower, modern technology and other resources to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the City.

Chairing a meeting at the CPO, the IG said that computerised road sign test for issuance of driving licence should be continued while monitoring should also be done so that citizens can get driving licence without any hassle through modern automating method. He said traffic wardens should be on high alert in the congested areas.

