close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

PML-F condoles Khadim’s death

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

LAHORE: The delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional on Wednesday met with the head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and conveyed the message of condolence to him from the spiritual leader of Hurs and PML-F President Syed Sibghat Ullah Shah Pir Pagara on the sad demise of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizivi here. The delegation led by Central Secretary General and former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani called on Allama Saad Rizvi and conveyed the message of Pir Sahib Pagara to him.

Latest News

More From Pakistan