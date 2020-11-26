PML-F condoles Khadim’s death

LAHORE: The delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional on Wednesday met with the head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and conveyed the message of condolence to him from the spiritual leader of Hurs and PML-F President Syed Sibghat Ullah Shah Pir Pagara on the sad demise of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizivi here. The delegation led by Central Secretary General and former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani called on Allama Saad Rizvi and conveyed the message of Pir Sahib Pagara to him.