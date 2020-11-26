Heavy rain, snowfall paralyse routine life in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: Routine life paralysed while the weather turned chillier as heavy rain and snowfall continued to have been lashing Hazara division from the last three days. The weather condition turned chillier following heavy rain and snowfall, forcing the people, particularly children and elderly ones to stay indoors.

Locals said that electricity and gas loadshedding multiplied their woes while continued snowfall has blocked the roads in Kaghan, Naran, Galiyat and other mountainous areas of the Hazara division. They complained that they were compelled to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and wood for domestic use at an exorbitant rate owing to the suspension of power and gas supply in the area.

According to reports, people in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and other towns faced low gas pressure and most of them were not able to cook food at home for themselves. Also, the roads in tourist spots, including Kaghan, Naran, Galiyat, Thandiani, Battagram and other hilly areas remained blocked due to two feet snowfall.